Apple Reportedly Delays 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display and 5G Until 2021

Apple has already refreshed its iPad Pro lineup this year with an A12Z Bionic chip, a LiDAR scanner, and an ultra-wide angle shooter. However, there have been rumors of the company refreshing its iPad Pro lineup again later this year with 5G connectivity and faster 5nm A14 Bionic chip. Now, it looks like Apple could delay the launch of this 5G iPad Pro refresh to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple was only planning on launching a 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh later this year with 5G connectivity and a Mini-LED display which the report now claims has been pushed to next spring. Analyst Jeff Pu had also claimed last week that Apple has pushed back the launch of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display until 2021.

Apple is likely prioritizing the development of the 5G iPhone 12 lineup right now and since it is working with limited resources right now, it has seemingly decided to delay the release of its other less-important products.

It is very rare for Apple to refresh its iPad lineup twice a year. The early-2020 iPad Pro refresh was not a major one and did not even bring any major performance improvements which could perhaps be the reason as why Apple was looking to refresh the lineup again later in the year. However, given the prevailing conditions and the rise of work from home culture and video calling/meetings, it would make more sense for Apple to update its 10.2-inch iPad and the iPad Air lineup later in the year instead of focusing on the iPad Pro fresh with Mini-LED display.

Apple is working on a number of other products with Mini-LED displays including MacBooks and iMacs, with many of them scheduled for launch in 2020 or early 2021. Given the global pandemic though, it is likely that Apple will reschedule the launch of some of the products.