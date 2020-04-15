Apple Has Discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Today Apple finally pulled the wraps from the 2020 iPhone SE. Apple has also stopped selling iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were launched in 2018. Both the devices arrived with massive bezels and feature the Touch ID. However, the newly launched 2020 iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 come with a similar set of features including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button. The biggest difference between the iPhone 8 and the 2020 iPhone SE is the A13 Bionic chip on the latter.

Interestingly the new iPhone SE is priced at $399 while the two-year-old iPhone 8 also sells at a nearly identical price point. In other words, Apple seems to have discontinued the iPhone 8 because it is launched two years ago and features overlap with the newly launched iPhone SE. If you are still interested in buying the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 8 Plus Amazon is offering some great deals.

The 2020 Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, IP67 rating, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID, Wireless charging, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options, 12MP primary rear camera, 7MP front-facing camera, WiFi 6 and Gigabit LTE. The device will be available for pre-order starting from April 17th. 2020 iPhone SE will launch in the following markets United Kingdom, Canada, EU, UAE, China, Hong Kong. Furthermore, the 2020 iPhone SE is prices start at $399.

Apple’s iPhone lineup now consists of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, and 2020 iPhone SE. All said and done, the 2020 iPhone SE offers a bang for the buck. At $399 you get an iPhone powered by A13 Bionic chip which is the same one that powers iPhone 11 series. Despite a single rear camera, the 2020 iPhone SE offers Portrait mode in the camera app. This mode also works for the front camera.

Which one would you prefer, the new 2020 iPhone SE or a refurbished iPhone 8?