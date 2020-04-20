Apple Expected to Announce New AirPods Next Month

YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that Apple’s new AirPods will launch alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh next month. The refreshed pair of AirPods were supposed to launch at an event in March alongside the 2020 iPhone SE but Apple never got around to holding the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. It ended up announcing the iPhone SE last week via a press release.

The new AirPods model seemingly carries the code ‘B288A’ internally. The second-generation AirPods carries the internal codename ‘B288’ so going by the naming scheme, it looks like that this new pair of AirPods from Apple would be a small upgrade over it.

There is no information as to what new features or improvements the new AirPods from Apple will pack. There have been rumors of Apple working on an AirPods Pro Lite which would be similar to the AirPods Pro sans ANC. This would allow them to carry a slightly lower price tag than the AirPods Pro and would be targeted towards athletes.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Prosser had previously claimed that Apple would be launching its over-ear headphones at WWDC 2020 this year.

Apple had launched the AirPods Pro with ANC and superior sound quality towards the end of last year. At the beginning of the year, it had announced the second-generation AirPods with its new H1 chip, longer battery life, and lower latency.