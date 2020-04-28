Apple Expects to Reopen ‘Many More’ Stores in May

Apple is looking to reopen many of its retail stores outside of China by mid-May. This was revealed by Apple’s Vice President of retail and people, Deidre O’Brien in a weekly update with the company’s retail employees.

Apple had closed all of its retail stores outside of China in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, it had shut down its stores until the end of March before shutting them indefinitely. So far, the company has only reopened its retail store in South Korea since the virus outbreak has been contained there.

Deirdre O’Brien, vice president of retail and people, made the disclosure in a weekly video update, according to retail employees familiar with the matter. She didn’t specify which stores or regions, but said “we are continuing to analyze this health situation in every location, and I do expect we will reopen up many more stores in May.” The company declined to comment.

Apple won’t reopen all its retail stores worldwide at once though. Instead, it will likely take this decision on a region-by-region basis depending on whether the virus outbreak has been contained in the region or not. The company is expected to open at least some of its retail stores in the United States in early May as some states have started lifting lockdown restrictions or plan to lift them soon. At the moment, it is still unclear when Apple will reopen its offices so that its employees can resume working from there, though this should also start happening in May in some regions.

Our Take

Whenever Apple reopens its retail stores outside of China, it is likely to introduce a number of health checks ups for customers as well as employees before they can enter the store. This will include temperature checks and limiting the number of people who can enter the store at any given time so that they can maintain enough distance between them.