New ‘Float’ Ad Video Shows iPad Pro’s Floating Magic Keyboard in Action

Last month Apple pulled the wraps from the 2020 iPad Pro. The latest iPad Pro comes with a LiDAR scanner, A12Z Bionic chip, and an optional backlit magic keyboard. Apple has shared a new iPad Pro ad video called “Float” on YouTube.

The ad revolves around a hummingbird flying around the iPad Pro display mounted on floating Magic Keyboard. The video subtly showcases a new floating keyboard with a magnetic stand. As the hummingbird moves around, the iPad Pro tilts and showcases adjustable viewing angles. The video also highlights a new camera unit which finally takes a picture of the hummingbird.

​

Introducing the new iPad Pro. It’s faster than most PC laptops and features the most advanced mobile display, ever. With Wide and Ultra Wide Pro cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner to take AR to the next level. Oh, and it floats on a new backlit Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

The 2020 iPad Pro comes with Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip which features an eight-core GPU, eight-core CPU, and a Neural Engine. Apple has also improved thermal management for further performance improvement. Despite these performance improvements, Apple claims the iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 and gigabit LTE support for faster downloads.

Camera hardware on the iPad Pro includes a new 10MP Ultra Wide sensor which allows users to zoom out two times to capture a wider field of view. As for the LiDAR Scanner at the rear, Apple says it allows the iPad Pro to measure the distance to surrounding objects that are up to 5m away.

Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple also unveiled the new Magic Keyboard. It was scheduled to go on sale in May, however, Apple released in last week. You can also check out our review roundup of Apple’s Floating Magic Keyboard.