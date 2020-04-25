Apple Pay Currently Facing An Outage, Users Unable to Pay Their Bill

Apple has updated its System Status page to reflect an outage with Apple Pay. The outage is preventing Apple Card owners from paying their bill, locking/unlocking their physical card, requesting a physical card, or a new card number.

The outage seems to be affecting a limited number of people. Since Apple has already acknowledged the issue, it is likely already working on fixing it. Going by the company’s previous track record, the outage should be resolved within a few minutes to hours from now.

The outage seems to be there from at least the last couple of hours or so. If you are unable to use Apple Pay for now or pay its bill, it is likely due to the outage. You should wait for a few hours and then try again.

Are you affected by this Apple Pay outage? If so, how did you notice it? Have you experienced similar outages with Apple Pay before? Drop a comment and let us know!