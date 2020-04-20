Apple Likely Planning to Assemble iPhone SE 2020 in Brazil

The new iPhone SE was announced last week, and the phone went on pre-order on Friday in more than 40 countries. While Brazil is not in the first list of markets where the smartphone is being launched, it is being reported that Apple could be planning to assemble the iPhone SE in the country.

ANATEL, Brazil’s certification authority similar to FCC, released documentation related to the iPhone SE 2020 earlier today. As you can see in the image above, the phone has seems to have “Indústria Brasileira” (or Brazilian Industry) engraving on its back. Such engravings are only made on devices that are assembled or manufactured in the country.

Apple managed to remove the image from ANATEL’s website after it was revealed, but publicly available documents on ANATEL’s website show that the iPhone SE 2020 was indeed manufactured in Brazi. The newly unveiled low-cost iPhone was reportedly assembled in one of Apple’s facilities in Jundiaí, São Paulo. This hints towards the company’s plans to sell locally assembled iPhone SE units in the country sometime in the future.

This is not the first time Apple has manufactured an iPhone outside of China, though. The iPhone XR, for example, is also assembled in Brazil by Foxconn so that Apple could offer the smartphone at lower prices in the local market. The iPhone maker also assembles the iPhone XR in India, and as a result, the device now costs much less in India as opposed to earlier when it was sold after importing from China.

Our Take

In Brazil, the iPhone XR is officially priced at R$3,699 (around $699), but people often get to buy the device at even lower prices from other retailers. If the device were imported from China and sold in Brazil, it would’ve cost much higher as the country imposes heavy duties on imported devices.

Naturally, Apple must be planning to assemble the new iPhone SE locally and sell those units in Brazil to keep the phone’s pricing low. This way, the company could compete with Android OEMs by pricing the iPhone SE 2020 competitively.