Apple Releases iOS 13.4.5 Beta 1 and iPadOS 13.4.5 Beta 1 To Developers [Update: Public Beta Out Now]

After releasing the stable version of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to iPhones and iPads last week, Apple has released the first developer beta version of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5. The update can now be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to run the developer beta version of the operating systems.

Update: The first public beta versions of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 are now available for download on all compatible iPhones and iPads. To install this update, you need to make sure that an appropriate configuration profile is installed on the device. Since this is a public beta update, it could be buggy and performance might not be on par with stable version updates.

Apple has released the first developer beta version of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 to its smartphones and tablets. The latest version of operating systems focuses on bug fixes and stability improvements. The official changelog doesn’t mention any changes to the UI or any new features, but that’s customary for minor updates from the company.

The update brings the ability to share songs that a user is listening to in Apple Music to Instagram stories. Since Instagram can also cross-post stories on Facebook, the new Apple Music feature can also be used to share music on Facebook stories. Right now, the feature appears buggy as the music playback gets paused while sharing the song. Moreover, clicking on the album art in an Instagram story doesn’t take users to the song on Apple Music.

While the company hasn’t released the beta version of iOS 13.4.1, it is likely that the company will directly release the stable version to users to fix the VPN data encryption bug. With iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 updates, Apple introduced native support for cursor, mouse, and trackpad, which is of great use in iPads.

Other features of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 include iCloud Folder sharing, ‘Hey Siri’ when the device is facing down, CarKeys API, changes to the Mail app UI, keyboard shortcuts (for iPads), support for universal purchases, and more. It also brought support for third-party navigation apps inside CarPlay’s Dashboard screen.

Apple has also released the first developer beta version of macOS 10.15.5 and tvOS 13.4. The company hasn’t released the new beta version of watchOS yet.