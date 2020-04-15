Apple Releases iOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 to Developers

Along with the 2020 iPhone SE and the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, Apple is also releasing newer versions of iOS and iPadOS today. The company is releasing the second developer beta versions of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 for compatible iPhones and iPads.

Apple had released the first developer beta versions of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 two weeks ago, and now the company is following up with the second beta versions. Both iOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 are now available to download and install on devices that have been registered to beta test Apple’s software. The update is compatible with all the devices that are compatible with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13.

iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 bring new features as well as bug fixes. The newer operating system versions feature the ability to share Apple Music songs on Instagram and Facebook, but the feature was buggy, and there’s a chance that the company might have fixed the issue. Apple has also included CarKey support for smartphones and tablets that have a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It also had references to the iPhone 9, which was launched as the iPhone SE earlier today.

The newer versions of software released today also fixed the VPN related bug that broke data encryption on iPhones and iPad. There was also a bug related to searching the + symbol on Google via Safari web browsers universal search bar, and the company might have fixed it as well. We don’t recommend installing developer beta versions on mission-critical devices as they are buggy and might have inferior performance.

Apple released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 in the first week of April. These releases brought full support for a cursor, mice, and trackpad on iPads. Apple also included iCloud Folder sharing, CarKeys API, changes to the Mail app’s bottom bar design, and universal app purchases with iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. Features like third-party navigation app support in CarPlay’s Dashboard view and keyboard shortcuts in iPad’s Photos app were also a part of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4.