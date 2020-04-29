Apple Releases iOS 13.5 Beta 3 with COVID-19 Contact Tracing API to Developers

After releasing the second developer beta version of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5, Apple has now released the third beta versions of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 to developers. Yes, the version number has been renamed from iOS 13.4.5 to iOS 13.5. iPhones and iPads compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 registered for beta testing can download and install the newly released software.

The third developer beta builds of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 are now available to registered developers. If you’re one of those developers, you can either download the updates on your iPad or iPhone via OTA (over the air) download or by downloading the builds from Apple Developer Center. Apple also released the first beta version of XCode 11.5 to developers.

The updates bring the COVID-19 contact tracing API to iOS and iPadOS. The contact tracing API will not be available to third-party developers and can only be used by health agencies authorized by a country. Apple has previously detailed the API and stressed that it won’t pose any kind of privacy risk. It will do this by using randomly generated API keys. The company has also built a number of security features into the API to improve its accuracy.

We don’t have the official changelog for the latest developer beta builds of iOS and iPadOS yet, but we expect it to bring bug fixes and stability improvements. If we find any changes to the UI and any new features with iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 3, we will update the article accordingly. We can expect these updates to hit the public beta channels in the coming weeks.

Apple released the first developer beta builds of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 with the ability to share Apple Music songs to Instagram (and Facebook) stories, complete with links to the track on the company’s music streaming service. The feature was buggy with the first public beta, but it received a bug fix with the second developer beta update last week.

There were a few bugs with the iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 releases, including FaceTime and Bluetooth related issues, but they were fixed with the iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 updates. There was a Safari bug that could not search for the ‘+’ sign on Google from the universal search bar.