Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Beta 3 To Developers

After releasing the third developer beta builds of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, tvOS 13.4.5, and watchOS 6.2.5, Apple has released the third developer beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.5. The update is now available as an OTA update as well as from Apple Developer Center.

Today, Apple has released the third developer beta build of macOS Catalina 10.15.5. It can be installed on iMacs, iMac Pros, Mac Minis, Mac Pros, and MacBooks that are compatible to run macOS Catalina and are registered to beta test Apple’s desktop operating system.

If you’re a developer who has registered with Apple Developer Center, you can now download the new version of macOS on a compatible machine with an appropriate software profile installed. While Apple hasn’t made the changelog public yet, we expect the new update to bring various bug fixes and stability improvements.

There are no user-facing changes yet, but we will update the article if we find any new features or UI design improvements. The first developer beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 was released two weeks ago and the second developer beta build was released last week with battery health management features.

If you find have installed macOS 10.15.5 Beta 3 on your Mac, and find any new changes to macOS with the latest developer beta release, let us know those changes or improvements via the comments section below.