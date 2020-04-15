Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 and watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 2 to Developers

Along with the second developer beta builds of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5, Apple has also released the second beta versions of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 to compatible devices. These new operating system versions are now available to download and install on Apple TVs and Apple Watches.

Apple released the brand new 2020 iPhone SE earlier today and started selling the Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for the iPad Pro. Now, the company has released new beta software versions for its smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and TVs. The second developer beta versions of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 have been released, and are available for download.

The tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 is designed for fourth and fifth versions of the Apple TV, and it can be downloaded on the devices via the beta profile that’s installed using Xcode. We don’t know if the Cupertino-based brand has introduced any new feature with the latest tvOS beta update as there is no official changelog available yet, but we don’t expect anything other than necessary bug fixes and stability improvements.

The watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 2 update works on all Apple Watches starting the Apple Watch Series 2, and it can be downloaded through the Apple Watch app on iPhones. We still don’t know if Apple has included any new features with watchOS 6.2.5, but we expect it to have regular bug fixes and performance improvements.

To install the watchOS 6.2.5 beta 2 update, you can head to General > Software Update in the Apple Watch app. You need to make sure that your Apple Watch has a beta profile installed and has at least 50 percent of battery charge left on it. The company had released the first developer beta version of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 in the first week of this month.