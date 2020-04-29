Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 3, watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 3 To Developers

Apple has released the third developer beta builds of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 today. These latest beta builds will be compatible with all devices which were compatible with tvOS 13 and watchOS 6, but they can only be installed on the units that are registered to beta test Apple’s operating systems.

After releasing tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 and watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 2 to developers a few weeks ago, Apple has released the third beta versions of its operating Apple TV and smartwatch operating systems for developers. If you are a developer and have registered your compatible device with Apple, you can download the tvOS update via Apple Developer Center or via OTA. On the Apple Watch, you can download it from the Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone.

Apple hasn’t publicly published an official changelog for tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 3 and watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 3 updates. However, we expect the company to have fixed the bugs from previous releases and improved the stability of the software. We don’t expect to see any UI changes or feature additions with the new updates, but if there are, we will update the article accordingly.

Apple had released the first developer beta updates of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 earlier this month. The tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 3 is compatible with third and fourth versions of Apple TV, while watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 3 is compatible with all Apple Watch models from Apple Watch Series 2 and onwards.

We expect the iPhone maker to roll out a public beta version of tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 3 in the coming weeks. However, the company doesn't release a public beta version of watchOS due to Apple Watch's hardware limitations.