Apple Pays $18 Million to Settle Class Action Lawsuit for Intentionally Breaking FaceTime in iOS 6

Apple has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit in California which claimed that it had intentionally broken FaceTime on older iPhones. The lawsuit claimed that Apple forced iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s owners to upgrade to iOS 7 by breaking FaceTime in iOS 6. The case was to go on trial this month.

As a part of the settlement, all members of the class action lawsuit will get $3 each for the trouble they had to go through. This amount can increase if other members of the lawsuit don’t cash their checks. The law firm that handled the case will get 30% of the settlement amount, while the original plaintiffs will get $7500.

The class is defined as all California owners of non-jailbroken Apple iPhone 4 or 4S devices with iOS 6 or earlier operating systems.”

When Apple had initially launched FaceTime, it used peer-to-peer technology along with a secondary “relay method” that relied on servers hosted by Akamai. However, with FaceTime’s popularity increasing over time, Apple’s bills to Akamai ran into millions of dollars for just a few months. The company paid Akamai $50 million between April 2013 and September 2013. Apple engineers eventually came up with a different method for FaceTime video calls that used peer-to-peer technology and did not rely on VirnetX patents.

This method was introduced by Apple in iOS 7, but since many iPhone users continued to stick to iOS 6, the company still had to pay Akamai millions of dollars. Eventually, Apple broke the FaceTime feature in iOS 6 by intentionally letting a digital certificate to expire and recommended users to update to iOS 7.

Interestingly, a similar case against Apple was thrown out of the federal court in Florida.