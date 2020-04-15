Apple Starts Selling Feet and Wheels for Mac Pro, Pricing Starts at $299

Apple unveiled the truly modular Mac Pro years after launching the cylindrical Mac Pro in 2013. Almost every possible aspect of the extremely powerful desktop computer is customizable, starting from the CPU to its mounting system and feet. Now, the company has started selling feet and wheels for the new Mac Pro.

The brand new iPhone SE 2020 and the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro are not the only products that you can buy from Apple. Today, the Cupertino-based company has also started selling feet and wheels for the 2019 Mac Pro. The Mac Pro Feet Kit is priced at $299 from Apple’s website, while the Mac Pro Wheels Kit costs $699.

If you want to buy both the feet and the wheels for your new Mac Pro, you will end up shelling about the same as you would for purchasing the Pro Stand for Apple’s Pro Display XDR. The Mac Pro feet are made using stainless steel and would go perfectly with the computer’s steel rod design. The wheels for the Mac Pro have a stainless steel frame and rubber wheels, making it easier to move around the computer in your home or workplace.

Why would anyone want to buy a set of feet for the Mac Pro? Well, if someone purchased the Mac Pro configured with wheels, which lack a locking mechanism, and have changed their mind, they could buy feet for the Mac Pro and make it more sturdy. The same goes for the feet for the computer.

Both the feet and the wheels come with a 1/4-inch to 4mm hex bit, but additional tools that are required for their installation are not included. Needless to say, you’ll have to install the feet by yourself. It is interesting to see that you can get a set of real wheels for your car at the same price as that of the Mac Pro Wheels Kit.

➤ Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit

➤ Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit