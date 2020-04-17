Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone SE Preorders

A few hours before Apple’s new iPhone SE is set to be available for pre-order, Apple has taken down its online store. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before major product launches or releases.

iPhone SE will go up for pre-order at 5 a.m. PDT. If you are unsure of the iPhone SE pre-order start time in your time zone, you can find that detail here.

Like iPhone 11 series pre-orders, Apple will accept iPhone SE pre-orders a bit later than usual and the company is prominently displaying that message on its store as well.

The 2020 iPhone SE replaces the iPhone 8 in Apple’s iPhone lineup and it is the spiritual successor to the original iPhone SE. The device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 3GB RAM, A13 Bionic chip, a single 12MP rear camera, 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and Qi wireless charging. The iPhone SE starts from $399 for the 64GB variant, with the 128GB and 256GB versions coming in at $449 and $549, respectively.

The iPhone SE will go up for pre-order in the following countries today:

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guernsey, Jersey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE.

Are you planning to pre-order iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments below.