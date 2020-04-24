Apple Loyalists Visit Apple Store in Hong Kong to Buy the New iPhone SE despite COVID-19 Threat

Apple’s latest 2020 iPhone SE has garnered rave reviews and is being touted as one of the best budget iPhones. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple has shut down its stores in most regions outside China. As you can see in the picture above, people in Hong-Kong are visiting Apple Stores to buy the new iPhone SE despite the COVID-19 threat.

The picture you see above is of Apple Store located at Causeway Bay. Apparently, Apple Store staff opened the store at 10 AM and welcomed the customers by cheering for them. Most of the buyers are wearing masks to safeguard themself from coronavirus. The buyers say that they arrived at the store to buy a new device as the current ones were old and losing functionality.

Despite the gloom, it is good to see Apple Stores opening in certain locations. It is very common for people to queue overnight whenever a new iPhone is launched. However, this time around the crowd seemed less enthusiastic. The economy is said to be battered due to the COVID-19 outbreak, meanwhile, buyers said: “When I need a phone, I still have to buy it.”

The iPhone SE 2020 pre-order started on April 17. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display with 326ppi at the front. The display lacks a notch since the device comes with a Touch ID scanner for biometric authentication. Internally, the iPhone SE 2 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. This is the same chip that is found inside the iPhone 11 series. The 2020 iPhone SE looks a lot like the iPhone 8. It is also IP67 dust and water-resistant. As for the camera, the 2020 iPhone SE features a single 12MP shooter at the rear. At the front, there is a 7MP selfie shooter. Those who have pre-booked have already got the device delivered at their doorstep.