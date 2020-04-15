Apple Unveils New iPhone SE with 4.7-inch Display, Touch ID, 12MP Camera; Pricing Starts at $399

Apple today announced the long-rumored and leaked 2020 iPhone SE. Featuring a 4.7-inch display, the iPhone SE 2020 is the successor to the original iPhone SE which was released back in 2016. The 2020 iPhone SE features the same design language as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 but comes with updated internals.

The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display with 326ppi at the front. It has chunky top and bottom bezels unlike the iPhone X and iPhone 11 series. The display lacks a notch since the device comes with a Touch ID scanner for biometric authentication. Internally, the iPhone SE 2 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. This is the same chip that is found inside the iPhone 11 series. This makes the new iPhone SE an absolute performance monster and the most powerful compact smartphone in the market right now. The 2020 iPhone SE looks a lot like the iPhone 8. It is also IP67 dust and water-resistant.

As for the camera, the 2020 iPhone SE features a single 12MP shooter at the rear. This is the same primary camera that Apple also uses on the iPhone XR. This means you are looking at a sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and large 1.4um pixels. The phone can also record videos at 4K @ 60fps and features QuickTake as seen on the iPhone 11 lineup. Despite a single rear camera, the 2020 iPhone SE offers Portrait mode in the camera app. This mode also works for the front camera.

At the front, there is a 7MP selfie shooter. Since the 2020 iPhone SE offers Touch ID instead of Face ID, it does not have a TrueDepth camera system at the front. The 2020 iPhone SE also supports wireless charging along with fast wired charging meaning it can charge to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Other specs of the 2020 iPhone SE include 64GB of base storage, 3GB RAM, dual-SIM connectivity using eSIM, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit connectivity. Apple is offering two other storage variants of the device with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. The device features a Lighting connector and misses out on a headphone jack. The device will be available in three colors: Black, White, and Product(RED).

The 2020 iPhone SE 2 goes on pre-order from later this week from April 17 at 5:00 AM PDT in most markets of the world and will hit the retail stores on April 24. The base variant is priced at $399, while the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at $449 and $549, respectively. In the EU, prices start from 499 Euros for the base variant. You can also get AppleCare+ for the iPhone SE by paying $3.99/month or $79 outright for 2 years. For AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, the price jumps to $7.99/month or $149 for 2 years.