Apple Watch’s ECG Feature Helped Save This 80-Year-Old Man’s Life

It is not very unusual for Apple Watch to save lives and help users take better care of their health. Recent Apple Watch comes with features like ECG, Emergency Calling which help users when they are in trouble or are facing health issues. Apple Watch has once again swung into action and this time around saved life of an 80-year old patient from Germany.

The passionate Apple Watch wearer showed up in the Chest Pain Unit of the University Medical Center Mainz and complained about typical chest pain, irregular pulse, and intermittent presyncope – all possible symptoms of coronary artery disease (CAD) and thus possible harbingers of a heart attack. The ECG recorded in the CPU as well as the results from blood testing were normal. Then, the patient presented ECG recordings to the cardiologists, which had previously been made with her watch. These recordings showed signs of marked, so-called ST-segment depression – a clear sign for severe coronary ischemia.

Coronary ischemia is a medical condition when there is not enough blood flowing through the coronary arteries. If left unattended it can lead to fatal heart diseases including heart attack. The symptoms include chest pain during exercising or any intense activity.

In this case, the Apple Watch user did the right thing by showing up at the Medical Center. The doctors evaluated his condition and decided to perform a surgical procedure called heart catheterization. The diagnosis revealed a bifurcation lesion, severe coronary artery disease, and both main stem stenosis. Thankfully the procedure was successful and the patient was discharged after two days.

The Cardiologists said “As many experts and patients as possible worldwide should know that the Apple Watch ECG app can be used to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias and it may also be able to detect coronary ischemia. When used appropriately, digital diagnostic aids may prevent myocardial infarctions and save many lives – as in the case of the 80-year-old patient from Mainz. One could say it like this: An Apple a day may keep myocardial infarction away.”

Our Take

Before the era of fitness trackers and smartwatches, one had to book an appointment to the clinic to get ECG checked. Now Apple Watch users can keep an eye on the same and show the reports to the Doctor. Moreover, the data is collected 24×7, 365 days a year, unlike the clinical tests.

That being said, the Apple Watch may not be as accurate as clinical-grade devices, however, it still lets you get a rough idea of your health and fitness. It goes without a doubt that Apple Watch is helping its users keep a tab on the health and take preventive measures.