Apple Working on Gaming Controller for Apple Arcade, iPad Air With Under-Display Touch ID

A new leak from an anonymous Twitter account has revealed quite a bit of information about plenty of upcoming Apple products. It claims that Apple could launch a gaming controller by 2021 as Apple Arcade would become an important service for the company in the future.

The Twitter account also claims that Apple would release the iPhone SE Plus in 2021 and it would be powered by an A13 Bionic chip. There have been leaks confirming that Apple is indeed working on a 5.5-inch iPhone with Touch ID which could launch next year.

The anonymous Twitter user has tweeted a lot of stuff about upcoming Apple products in the past. This includes a claim that Apple is working on an iPad Air refresh with a Mini-LED display and under-display Touch ID. Additionally, back in March, the leaker also shared a list of all the products that Apple is expected to launch this year. This includes a 12-inch MacBook with an ARM processor, HomePod Lite, refresh of its low-end iPad lineup, four new iPhone 12 models, AirPods X, AirTags, and more.

More recently, the leaker also tweeted that there has been a delay in the A14 chip from TSMC. He also shared how Apple is moving towards killing all ports on iPhones eventually and replace everything using wireless charging and how the U1 chip would come into play here. The company intends on making the iPhone completely wireless instead of adopting the USB-C connector.

The Twitter account has made a number of accurate predictions about Apple products like the iPhone SE being available in three colors and storage variants and launching in the second week of April. On the basis of such tweets, it does look like that this leaker has genuine information