AppleCare+ for iPad Pro Also Covers Magic Keyboard

If you bought Apple’s all-new Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro then you might have noticed that there was no option to buy AppleCare+. The good news is that if you have purchased AppleCare+ for your iPad Pro, then the warranty is extended for the Magic Keyboard just like it is extended to Apple Pencil.

You will need to pay a service fee of $29 for repairs on your Magic Keyboard. Apple has clarified this on the iPad support page:

AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.

If you haven’t got AppleCare+ then there is no way to buy it only for the Magic Keyboard. So the only option is to buy AppleCare+ for your iPad Pro, which costs $129 or $5.99 per month, but you need to buy it within 60 days of buying your iPad Pro.

The Magic Keyboard which went on sale earlier this month has got positive reviews and a great way to use your iPad Pro as a laptop.

One of the biggest problems with the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is that it is very expensive so it is good to know that the Magic Keyboard is covered by AppleCare+. I also didn’t know AppleCare+ for iPad Pro or iPad also covered Apple Pencil, so that is good to know as well.

Have you bought the Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro? I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.