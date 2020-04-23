Apple’s Contact Tracing API for COVID-19 Will Be Available on April 28

Earlier this month, Apple and Google teamed up to announce a cross-platform contact tracing API for health organizations worldwide to fight the spread of coronavirus. As per the original announcement from Apple, the API would be released sometime in mid-May. However, it looks like Apple is preparing to release this API to developers on April 28.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook held talks with European Commission Thierry Breton yesterday about the upcoming contact tracing API. In the meeting, Breton also urged Cook to support the contact tracing apps being developed in the EU. He was referring to the StopCovid app developed by France which cannot work as intended on iPhones due to the Bluetooth restrictions of the OS. Apple does not allow apps to use Bluetooth to collect data when they are not in the foreground while the contact tracing app wants to do exactly that.

It is “the responsibility of companies such as Apple to do their utmost to develop suitable technical solutions to make the national apps work. Coordination with EU member states’ health authorities is paramount,” Breton said in a statement.

After his meeting with Tim Cook, Breton held a press conference where he revealed that Cook himself told him that the first version of the contact tracing API would be released to developers on April 28.

As previously detailed, Apple would have to roll out a software update for all compatible iPhones and iPads to add support for the new contact tracing API. Access to this API will also be given to public health bodies of every country. After releasing this API, both Google and Apple ill work on integrating the contact tracing feature right into their respective OS.

A mid-May release for the contact tracing API would have been late as health organizations around the globe will also need some time to develop their app. An early release would give them the time to properly develop their app and roll it out as quickly as possible.