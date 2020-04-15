Apple’s New Magic Keyboard for 2020 iPad Pro Is Now Available to Order

A few days ago, Apple had unveiled the 2020 iPad Pro with a brand new keyboard accessory which included newer keys and a trackpad. Now, the keyboard accessory is available for purchase. The new Magic Keyboard for 2020 iPad Pro can be purchased from Apple’s website.

The Magic Keyboard is now available for purchase in the US with a starting price of $299. The new keyboard accessory is compatible with the first and second-generation iPad Pro 11-inch as well as with the third and fourth-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch. The Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $349. Orders will start arriving at your doorstep starting next week.

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro comes with a unique floating design and It magnetically attaches to the iPad. It can be used to set the tablet at various angles (up to 130 degrees) as per your needs. It also features a backlit keyboard and a full-fledged trackpad. It makes using the iPad Pro with iPadOS 13.4 update work like a real computer.

The keys feature the company’s new scissor-switch mechanism, which debuted with the 16-inch MacBook Pro and were then used in the 2020 MacBook Air. The keys have 1mm travel, so they feel natural to type on. The trackpad is compatible with iOS 13.4, and shows the cursor when it is being used. It also features multi-touch input, so you can do things like pinch to zoom and multi-finger swipe gestures.

The Magic Keyboard also features a USB Type-C passthrough port in its hinge so that you can attach various accessories to it such as a flash drive, an SD card reader, and an external monitor. Apple also has a unique take on privacy with the new keyboard. When the iPad Pro is attached to the keyboard and when you close it, it disconnects the microphone on the tablet for a vastly improved privacy.