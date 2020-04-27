ARM-Based MacBook Will Reportedly Use A14X-Based Processor

There have been numerous reports that Apple is planning to shift away from x86-64-based Intel processors for its MacBooks. However, the company hasn’t revealed any information through official channels. The company will reportedly switch to ARM-based chipsets, similar to iPhones and iPads.

A few days ago, Bloomberg had reported that MacBooks that will be released next year would use 12-core ARM processors. Now, a new report from Fudzilla claims that Apple will use the A14X processor from the next-generation iPad Pro in next year’s MacBooks. This is contrary to Bloomberg’s story of the iPhone’s A14 SoC being used in the upcoming MacBooks.

Fudzilla claims that the upcoming iPhone’s A14 chipset does not have enough TDP to power even an ultra-thin laptop. So, Apple will use the next iPad Pro’s A14X (or A14Z?) processor to power the upcoming MacBook, and it does make sense. Even the cheapest MacBook Air uses a 9W processor, so it is logical to think that Apple won’t use the iPhone’s 5W chip inside the MacBook.

From earlier reports, we know that the ARM-based processor that’s going to be featured in the MacBook next year is codenamed Kalamata. The SoC will reportedly be made using TSMC’s 5nm process and will have eight high-performance Firestorm CPU cores and four energy-efficient Icestorm CPU cores. It will likely use an Apple-developed GPU.

Next year, Apple will first launch cheaper MacBooks with this upcoming ARM chipset. More powerful laptops and iMacs will continue using Intel’s processor as Apple’s A-series processor for notebooks won’t be powerful enough to feed those power-hungry computing machines.

Apple’s ARM processor will reportedly compete with Intel’s Tiger Lake chips with Willow Core CPUs, improved AI performance, and a significantly more powerful GPU. There are also reports of Intel releasing Golden Cove CPUs that are based on the company’s 7nm processor.