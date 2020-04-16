The Best 2020 iPhone SE Pre-order Deals

Apple launched the new iPhone SE yesterday, and the phone is already listed on from Apple’s website and will go on pre-order starting tomorrow. However, you might want to check out other retailers if you want to get the best deals on the 2020 iPhone SE. We’ve collated all the best iPhone SE 2020 pre-order deals in this article, and you should check them out.

The iPhone SE 2020 has an iPhone 8-like design with a metal frame and glass on the front and the rear. It features a 4.7-inch Retina Display with HD resolution and HDR video playback. The smartphone uses the A13 Bionic chipset that’s used in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It has 3GB RAM and comes in three storage variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The phone has stereo speakers and comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone SE has a 12MP rear camera with OIS and 4K 60fps video recording as well as Portrait Mode. The selfie camera has 7MP resolution and 1080p video recording. The phone runs iOS 13.4 and comes with connectivity features such as LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Apple Pay, and a Lightning Port. It is powered by a 1821mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging as well as Qi wireless charging. The iPhone SE also comes with a Touch ID fingerprint reader.

Apple iPhone SE Pricing, Pre-Order Dates

The second-generation iPhone SE is priced at $399 in the US for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the smartphone are priced at $449 and $549, respectively. The phone is available in three colors: Black, (PRODUCT)RED, and White. The phone will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow in the US, the UK, and other parts of the world.

Apple is offering aggressive trade-in deals for the iPhone SE 2020, while Best Buy and other retailers are bundling gift cards and other promotions with purchases. Here are all the pre-order deals we could find for the iPhone SE (2nd Generation):

Apple

You can either buy the iPhone SE outright from Apple for $399 (or upwards) or pay $16.62 per month for monthly installments. While Apple is not offering discounts on the new iPhone SE, it is providing good trade-in values for older phones. You can get up to $500 in credit if you trade in an iPhone XS or an iPhone XS Max while buying the iPhone SE.

If the value of your trade-in exceeds the price of the iPhone SE 2020, you can score yourself a store credit, which you can use to buy anything listed on Apple’s online store. Pre-orders will start at 5 AM PDT tomorrow.

➤ Buy Apple iPhone SE 2020 [Apple]

Best Buy

Best Buy is bundling a $50 gift card when you purchase the iPhone SE from the retailer. The value of the gift card stays the same, no matter which storage variant you choose. You need to activate the phone after the purchase. Unlocked or pre-paid iPhones are not eligible for this offer. You can also buy the iPhone at $13.34 per month through a two-year installment plan.

Pre-orders start at 7 AM CT tomorrow on the company’s website.

➤ Buy Apple iPhone SE 2020 [Best Buy]

Comcast Xfinity

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile is taking pre-orders for the iPhone SE 2020 as well. It is taking off $200 from the price of the phone if port over a new number and activate a new line simultaneously. This offer stands for the iPhone SE 2020 as well, which makes it the best deal so far on Apple’s new smartphone.

This offer ends on 17 May and the number should be transferred within 30 days. Credits will be applied over 24 months of the device payment plan.

➤ Buy Apple iPhone SE 2020 [Comcast Xfinity]

Other carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon will sell the iPhone SE 2020 as well but they haven’t revealed their pre-order offers yet.

