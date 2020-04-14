Welcome to iPhoneHacks’ Daily Deals post for April where we will cover the best deals for Apple products, accessories, and other tech gadgets. xWe will try to update the post daily, so if you are planning to buy an Apple product don’t forget to check out our daily deals roundup.

The Best Deals on Apple Products and Accessories (April 2020)

APRIL 14, 2020

Apple Mac mini (Early 2020)

You can grab the entry level Apple Mac mini with 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core, 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 and 256GB PCIe SSD for just $729, and save $50 on B&H Photo.

GoPro Deals

GoPro Hero8 Black, the best action camera is available on Amazon for just $299, a cool $100 discount. It offers excellent video quality, new integrated mount design, extremely effective image stabilization, and smart hyperlapse mode.

GoPro Hero7 Black, the best budget action camera is available on Amazon for just $229, which is usually for $300. You save $71.

Certified Refurbished eero Pro mesh WiFi System

Refurbished eero Pro, one of the top Wi-Fi mesh-networking kit, which includes the Eero Pro + 2 Eero Beacons is available on Amazon for just $277. You save $83.

Don’t miss out on the great deals below on refurbished iPhones on Amazon. It is a great way to save money on iPhones that look and work like new.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription

Don’t miss out on the amazing 76% discount on The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription in our Deals Hub. The bundle includes a lifetime subscription to the Rosetta Stone award-winning program to learn 24 Languages, a lifetime subscription to 12min Premium Micro Book Library, which gives you access to 385 book Summaries, and a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, the best-selling VPN of all time. You can grab the bundle for just $199 (regular price – $844.50).

APRIL 13, 2020

AirPods Deals

Micro Center is offering the second-generation AirPods with the Wireless Charging case for just $129.99. The regular price of the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case is usually $199, so it works out to a massive discount of $69. However, the offer is available only with in-store pickup. So it is not clear how soon you will be able to pick it up given the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. You are also allowed to buy only one unit per household.

If you want the AirPods to be delivered to your home then the next best offer is available on Amazon. The second-generation AirPods with the Wireless Charging case is available on Amazon for $169, a discount of $30.

The second-generation AirPods with the regular charging case is available for $139, a $20 discount.

AirPods Pro Deals

If you’re looking for active noise canceling and a better fit, then AirPods Pro is available on Amazon for $234.95, a $14 discount, which is also the lowest price we have seen so far.

APRIL 12, 2020

Amazon is offering some great discounts on refurbished iPhones.

The refurbished versions of iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS are listed on Amazon. Typically refurbished devices work as good as new and carry a warranty.

According to Amazon “Products on Amazon Renewed have been inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look like new, and come with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” Furthermore, you will get a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee with all the devices.

Apple iPhone 11 Deals

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Deals

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Deals

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Deals

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Deals

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Deals

Apple iPhone XR Deals

Apple iPhone X Deals

iPhone X, 64GB: $414 [Amazon] (Save $295)

iPhone X, 256GB: $449 [Amazon] (Save $320) Update: The fully unlocked version is no longer available,

Please note that since these are refurbished iPhones, we expect only them to be available in limited quantities.

APRIL 8, 2020

B&H has announced some sweet deals on Apple products.

Up to $30 discount on AirPods

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation) – $174.95 ($25 off)

Apple AirPods Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (1st Generation) – $129 ($30 off)

Up to $50 discount on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS Only, 40mm, Silver Aluminum, White Sport Band) – $384 ($15 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cell, 40mm, Stainless Steel, White Sport Band) – $649 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cell, 44mm, Gold Stainless Steel, Gold Milanese Loop) – $749 ($50 off)

Up to $50 discount on iPad

Apple 10.2″ iPad (Late 2019, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only, Silver) – $309 ($20 off)

Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro (Late 2018, 64GB, Wi-Fi Only, Silver) – $899 ($100 off)

Apple 7.9″ iPad mini (Early 2019, 256GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) – $522 ($50 off)

Up to $650 discount on MacBook Pro

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display (Mid 2019, Space Gray) – $929 ($170 off)

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019, Space Gray) – $2,149 ($650 off with $19.95 worth of free items)

Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Silver) – $2,219 ($180 off)

Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Space Gray, 16GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD) – $2,499 ($300 off)

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Vocal Recording Kit (Mid 2019, Space Gray) – $2,799.95 ($406 off)

Up to $140 discount on Beats Headphones and Earphones

Beats by Dr. Dre Neighborhood Collection Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (Asphalt Gray) – $79 ($120 off)

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Wireless Headphones (Black) – $199.95 ($50 off)

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Gold / Icon) – $199.95 ($100 off)

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Gloss Black / Core) – $159.95 ($140 off)

Up to $40 discount on iPod touch

Apple 128GB iPod touch (6th Generation, Gold) – $259 ($40 off)

APRIL 6, 2020

Amazon is offering a $50 discount on Apple Watch 5, making it the lowest price we have seen for the current generation Apple smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 44mm, Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band- $379 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 44mm, Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band- $379 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular 40mm Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band- $649 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular 44mm Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band- $649 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular, 44mm, Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band- $479 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular, 44mm, Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band- $699 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular, 44mm, Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop- $749 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular, 44mm, Gold Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop- $749 ($50 off)

Mobile Phone UV Sanitizer

If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to disinfect your iPhone without damaging it, then check out Cell Phone UV Sanitizer that is available in our Deals Hub for 24% discount. This device uses UV lights to disinfect your cell phone killing 99.9% of germs in 15 minutes or less.

➤ Buy Now ($37.95 instead of $49.95)

APRIL 5, 2020

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (Up to $300 Off)

B&H Photo is offering a $50 discount on some MacBook Air models that was launched earlier in March.

You can get a big $300 discount if you don’t mind MacBook Air which was launched last year. However, given the improvements such as the more reliable Magic Keyboard, 2x performance, we would still recommend buying the 2020 MacBook Air.

You can also grab up to $650 discount on MacBook Pros that were refreshed in mid-2019.

Refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook

Grab up to $200 discount on the refurbished iPad Pro on Apple’s Online Store. However, please note that only the previous generation iPad Pros are available at the moment.

You can get up to $350 discount on refurbished iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max on Apple’s Online Store.

You can also get up to $110 discount on refurbished Apple Watch, $40 discount on refurbished HomePod, up to $60 discount on refurbished iPod touch.

I personally believe that one of the best ways to save on Apple products is to buy refurbished products from its online store. If you’ve apprehensions then I would recommend reading our article where we explain the pros and cons of buying refurbished Apple products.

APRIL 4, 2020

New 16-inch MacBook Pro ($300 off)

You get the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in late 2019 with 2.3GHz Intel Core I9 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage for $2,499 instead of $2,799 at B&H Photo, which works out to a discount of $300. That is the lowest price we have seen for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with that specs.

2020 iPad Pro

B&H Photo is offering a $50 discount on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage space. You can get an amazing $149 if you are fine to buy the 2018 iPad Pro.

B&H Photo is also offering $30 to $20 discount on 10.2-inch iPad that was launched in late 2019.

AirPods (2nd generation)

The latest AirPods are available on B&H Photo for $139.95, which is the lowest price we have seen for the AirPods as well. If you were working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic then AirPods can be useful to tune the world out.

Powerbeats Pro

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro which was launched last April are available for just $199 on Amazon, which is a $50 discount from the regular price of $249. The Powerbeats Pro are “totally wireless”, which means there isn’t a cable connecting the individual earphones, or a cable connecting the headphones to the phone itself.

The Powerbeats Pro are top-tier wireless headphones, including the Apple-designed H1 wireless chip inside for a better wireless connection and “Hey Siri” support. Beats says the new Powerbeats Pro offer up to nine hours of listening time, and, with the combined battery case, listening time can reach up to 24 hours with charges in between.

Beats Solo Pro

Amazon is also offering a $50 discount on Apple’s noise-cancelling headphones, Beats Solo Pro.

It is possible that Apple may launch the next generation Powerbeats Pro soon, as the discount is available across most online retailers.

Apple’s iPhone Cases and Smart Battery

Amazon is offering some great discounts on Apple’s iPhone cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple’s Clear Cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available for just $27.99 compared to the original price of $39. I have been using the clear case, so I would highly recommend it.

Apple’s Silicon Cases are even cheaper, and are available for $23.85, compared to the original price of $39.

Apple’s Leather Cases are also available at a discount. They are available for $38.63 instead of the regular price of $49 on Apple’s Online store.

Amazon also has some great discounts on Smart Battery cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS are available for only $68.99 and $78.47 respectively, compared to the original price of $129.00.

Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Routers

Orbi’s Netgear RBK43 Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Router with one router and two satellites in refurbished condition are available on Woot for $174.99, which is a steep discount compared to the original price of $349.99. They provide a coverage of up to 6,000 square feet. Amazon is also offering refurbished units for $219.

We will update the post on a daily basis so you don’t miss out on the best deals on Apple products for the month of April.

