The Best iPhone SE (2020) Accessories

Pre-orders for the new iPhone SE opened earlier this week. If you’ve pre-ordered the second-generation iPhone SE already, you might be interested in having a look at the best accessories for it. Be it a case, a screen protector, a fast charger, or wireless earphones, we’ve selected the best accessories for your brand new smartphone so that you can have the best possible iPhone experience.

Our collection includes a bunch of high-quality cases, full coverage screen protectors, fast wired and wireless chargers, a few essential adapters, sturdy docks, a durable cable, and some great wired and wireless earphone options. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at all of them.

Best Accessories for iPhone SE 2020

1. Cases For iPhone SE 2020

If you want a stylish case with all-round protection, Caseology’s Parallax could be your choice. It offers protection from all sides, comes in a variety of colors, and is made using quality materials. Want something tougher without adding a lot of bulk? Check out Otterbox’s Symmetry Slim Case.

If you’re after a slim case, the Spigen Liquid Air offers a thin-and-light design without sacrificing basic protection from all sides. You should also check out the dual-layer design of the Spigen Neo Hybrid that offers a good amount of protection from accidental drops for your iPhone SE 2020.

➤ Caseology Parallax ($13.99) [Amazon]

➤ Otterbox Symmetry Slim Case ($16.99) [Amazon]

➤ Spigen Liquid Air Armor ($10.99) [Amazon]

➤ Spigen Neo Hybrid ($13.99) [Amazon]

2. Screen Protector For iPhone SE 2020

There are a lot of screen protectors out there, but you need to be careful with your choice. You don’t want to spend too much but you should also make sure that the screen protector is made using tempered glass, has curved edges, and offers full coverage so that it looks as seamless as possible. Choosing a full coverage screen protector is important as it makes your phone look like there’s no screen protector applied at all.

ESR makes decently priced tempered glass screen protectors with full coverage, and it is already selling one for the new iPhone SE. This bubble-free screen protector has an oil-repellent coating, and offers fingerprint resistance, scratch resistance, and shatter resistance.

➤ ESR Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($10.99) [Amazon]

3. Wired USB-PD Fast Charger For iPhone SE 2020

Although the iPhone SE is compatible with 18W fast charging, the phone doesn’t come bundled with a fast charger. Fast wired chargers from Aukey and Choetech offer USB Power Delivery-based 18W charging, which can charge your iPhone’s battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. You can choose any one of them as both are equally good, but the one from Aukey has collapsible contact pins.

➤ Choetech 18W USB PD Charger ($13.69) [Amazon]

➤ Aukey 18W USB PD Charger ($14.99) [Amazon]

4. Wireless Charger For iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE, similar to the iPhone 11 series, features Qi wireless charging and supports up to 7.5W of induced power. The Anker PowerWave Pad is a small and circular shaped wireless charger with up to 7.5W Qi power output.

If you want to wirelessly charge two devices, let’s say the iPhone SE and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, at once, you should have a look at the dual wireless charger from Choetech. It can wirelessly supply up to 15W of power to two devices at once.

➤ Anker PowerWave Pad ($11.95) [Amazon]

➤ Choetech Dual Wireless Charger ($22.94) [Amazon]

5. Power Bank With USB-PD Fast Charging For iPhone SE 2020

Carrying a portable power bank with you while traveling has become necessary. While the iPhone SE should last until dinner time, there’s no harm in carrying a power bank so that you can charge your phone while you’re on the go.

The 10,000mAh power bank from UGREEN features a USB Type-C port that can fast-charge your iPhone SE via USB-PD 18W charging. There’s also a USB Type-A port that can charge compatible Android phones at 18W via Quick Charge 3.0. More importantly, it also features Qi wireless charging, so you can just place your iPhone on top of the power bank to charge it wirelessly. Once fully charged, it can charge your iPhone SE for at least three times.

➤ UGREEN 10000mAh Qi Wireless Charging Power Bank With 18W USB PD ($25.99) [Amazon]

6. USB C To Lightning Cable For iPhone SE 2020

If you want to fast-charge your iPhone, a USB Type-C to Lightning cable is necessary. The one from UGREEN features nylon braiding, which makes it good-looking as well as tough.

➤ UGREEN USB C To Lightning Cable ($12.79) [Amazon]

7. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones For iPhone SE 2020

Since the second-generation iPhone SE lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, it’s better to get yourself a good pair of truly wireless earphones. The AirPods is an easy pick. It offers excellent voice call quality, battery life, and more importantly, the best integration with an iPhone and other Apple ecosystem devices. If you can spend more for better audio quality, get the AirPods Pro, which offers amazing audio quality and active noise cancellation.

If you don’t want to spend as much, have a look at the Anker Soundcore Life P2, which cost half of what AirPods cost, but still offer decent audio quality and much longer battery life. They also feature USB Type-C port for fast charging and IPX7 rating for water resistance. At a slight mark up, the $99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 offers much better music quality and design. Both earbuds from Anker offer a companion for customizable controls and equalizer.

➤ Anker Soundcore Life P2 ($59.99) [Amazon]

➤ Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 ($99.99) [Amazon]

➤ Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($139) [Amazon]

➤ Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case ($235) [Amazon]

8. Wired Earphones For iPhone SE 2020

If you a fan of wired earphones because of the ease of use they offer and the fact that you don’t have to charge them, Belkin’s in-ear earphones offer a great start. If you want to go big on style, in-ear earphones from Beats, urBeats 3, are a good choice.

If audiophile-grade audio quality that you’re after, 1More’s Triple Driver earphones with a Lightning connector is a great selection. It has three drivers on each side, and I’ve been using them for the past couple of years, and I can vouch for their amazing audio quality.

➤ urBeats 3 ($39.99) [Amazon]

➤ Belkin In-Ear Lightning Earphones ($29.99) [Amazon]

➤ 1More Triple Driver Lightning Earphones ($79.99) [Amazon]

9. Lightning To 3.5mm Adapter For iPhone SE 2020

If you want to use your current earphones with a 3.5mm audio jack, you should buy the Lightning to headphone adapter from Apple. At just $7.99, they do the trick.

➤ Apple Lightning To Headphone Adapter ($7.99) [Amazon]

10. Charging Dock For Your Desk For iPhone SE 2020

If you like your iPhone standing upright on your desk, the Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock is one of the best docks out there. It also features wired charging for your iPhone and wireless charging for your Apple Watch.

➤ Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock ($79.99) [Amazon]

11. Phone Holder For Your Car For iPhone SE 2020

The phone holder for your car solves a lot of problems. It not only looks great, but you can also double up your iPhone as a navigation device. iOttie offers a bunch of phone holders, and we’ve chosen two of them, depending on whether you want to mount your iPhone SE on the dashboard or in front of the AC slot.

At a higher price, the Scosche phone holder lets you charge your new iPhone wirelessly. It also features magnetic mounting, which makes it easier for you to mount and unmount the phone. It comes in two variants: an AC vent mount version and a dashboard mount version.

➤ iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount ($19.95/$24.95) [Amazon]

➤ Scosche MQ2WD MagicMount Wireless Charging Mount ($41.99/$54.99) [Amazon]

What Are Your Favorite iPhone SE 2020 Accessories?

These were our top picks for 2020 iPhone SE accessories. Did we miss anything that you expected? Which accessories are you going to pick up for the new iPhone SE? Let us know through comments.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.