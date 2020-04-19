The Best iPhone SE 2020 Screen Protectors

The second-generation iPhone SE is finally here. There is a lot to like about Apple’s new device. The class-leading A13 CPU, solid camera system with a small form factor and the same $400 price tag. The device is already available for pre-order. Before you have ordered the iPhone SE, then you might want to consider getting a screen protector for your shiny new iPhone. Here are the best tempered screen protectors for iPhone SE to safeguard your new iPhone’s screen.

It is always advisable to use a screen protector so that the screen doesn’t get scratched easily. Screen protectors are always good for adding extra protection to the device display. Personally, I use screen protectors on my iPhone and replace them every year. This way my display remains squeaky clean with no scratches.

If you are keeping your new iPhone for a couple of years it only becomes more important to protect the screen. Also, keep in mind, well-kept displays often fetch a good price while trading-in or even when you want to sell it privately. In this article, we have curated some of the best screen protectors for iPhone SE.

Best iPhone SE 2020 Screen Protectors

When it comes to screen protectors, expensive isn’t always better. Based on tests and reviews, we haven’t seen more expensive protectors offer no additional protection over the cheaper ones. The glass used in screen protectors we have recommended are the same quality or better compared to the more expensive ones.

1. Maxboost Screen Protector

Most screen protectors come with a thickness of 0.3mm. Maxboost claims to be the world’s thinnest screen protector with 0.2mm thickness. It features hydrophobic and oleophobic coating which offers protection against sweat and oil from the fingerprints. It comes with the best install tool for the proper alignment. It also comes with a nice tools for cleaning. The pack also comes with three screen protectors and costs only $8, which is a bargain if you ask me.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $8

2. amFilm Glass Screen Protector

amFilm is offering a screen protector with 99.9% transparency for natural viewing experience. The product offers surface hardness 9H and comes with the oleophobic layer to reduce fingerprints. The whole package comes with wet/dry wipes, squeeze card, and dust removal stickers with a price tag of only $7.8.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $7.8

3. LK Screen Protector

LK offers premium Tempered Glass for the 2020 iPhone SE. The company offers scratch resistance, easy installation, and provide a case-friendly design. The screen protector delivers a crystal clear view and excellent touch sensitivity with a secure fit. LK claims laser cut the opening for the front camera, speaker, and home button. The best part is, it costs $8 for a pack of 3 screen protectors.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $8

4. MANTO Screen Protector

The screen protector provides full-screen coverage, easy installation, and HD transparency. It comes with an oleophobic coating that offers protection against oil and fingerprints. The company is claiming 9H solid hardness for extra protection. Consumers also get 30-days of the warranty period. The pack comes with 2 screen protectors.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $11

5. ESR Tempered-Glass

While applying a new screen protector on the device, users often leave a bubble during the installation. ESR claims to deliver bubble-free installation with a full cleaning kit. It also offers 5x protection to resists up to 22 pounds of force. The screen protector provides an oleophobic coating and protection against keys, cables, and pens. It comes with an $11 price tag for a pack of 2.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $11

6. JETech Privacy Screen Protector

This one is for privacy-focused consumers. If you don’t like others to glance over your iPhone, then go with JETech’s offering. The company claims to offer visibility only to the user looking directly at the screen. The screen protector has only 0.33mm of thickness and as a result, it offers high sensitivity. As usual, it has an oleophobic coating and 9H hardness. Users get 2 pack of screen protectors for $11.5.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $11.5

7. Spigen Tempered Glass

Spigen needs no introduction to the smartphone accessory market. The company offers some of the best easy to install screen protectors for the 2020 iPhone SE. Spigen is offering an oleophobic coating 9H level of hardness. It costs $12 for a pack of 2 screen protectors.

➤ Buy Now [Amazon] – $12

8. Zagg Glass Elite Visionguard+

If budget is not an issue for you then go with the Glass Elite Visionguard+ screen protector. Here is why it costs almost 4x/5x than the competition. The screen protector comes with anti-bacterial technology which kills 99.99% of common surface bacteria on the screen. It also protects against high-energy visible (HEV) light from the phone screen.

Other functions include easy installation, strong protection, and anti-fingerprint technology. The whole package comes with a price tag of $50.

➤ Buy Now – $50

Do you like using the phone with a screen protector? Which one are you using now? And which screen protector you are going to pick up for the 2020 iPhone SE? Sound off in the comments section below.