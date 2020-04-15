You Can Now Buy AirPods Pro Replacement Ear Tips at Apple Online Store

It is easy to misplace or lose an AirPods Pro ear tip. The recently launched AirPods Pro features an in-ear design and is offered with three sizes of silicone tips. Apple has now started selling replacement tips via its online store. Earlier, it was only available at Apple Store.

Apple lets you choose between a set of small, medium, large ear tips. Each set costs $7.99 in the US and prices vary region wise. However, at Apple Stores, you could buy a single set of replacement buds for different sizes at $3.95. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a majority of Apple Stores are closed. If you need a replacement AirPods Pro ear tip then the only way to buy is via online stores.

Follow the steps detailed below to buy AirPods Pro ear tips

Go to getsupport.apple.com

Choose AirPods

Click on Lost or Missing AirPods

Select Replace your AirPods Pro ear tips

Now select Order Replacements for placing an online order

Apple mentions that AirPods Pro ear tips will take 3-5 business days to arrive. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak the shipping might get delayed. Last year, Apple launched the $249 AirPods and the new earbuds will be sold alongside the usual AirPods. The AirPods Pro addressed some of the major shortcomings of AirPods by offering Noise Cancellation and a rubber ear tips with better ergonomics.

Previous reports claim that Apple is working on a lite version of the AirPods Pro called the ‘AirPods Pro Lite.’ It is also speculated that Apple is working on a pair of high-end headphones with ANCs that could launch in the second half of 2020.