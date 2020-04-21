Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 Now Available

Apple Watch Series 5 was launched last year alongside the iPhone 11 series. Apple has now started selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 for the first time. Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 come with a discount of up to 15 percent as opposed to new ones.

Good thing is that nearly all the Apple Watch Series 5 models are available on the refurbished store. If you are in the market for Apple Watch Series 5, the refurbished ones offer a decent value for money. A refurbished Apple Watch Series 5, 44mm Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band is available for $369 which translates to $60 in savings. The savings goes all the way up to $110 for Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+ Cellular models. Check out Apple’s Certified Refurbished store for all the offers.

All refurbished Apple products come with a standard one-year warranty. They also go through Apple’s inspection and cleaning process before being put up for sale. They are also packed in a new white box and come with all the accessories and cables. Moreover, you can extend the warranty up to two years from the date of purchase with AppleCare+. If you are confused about whether you should buy a refurbished Apple product or not, check out our guide on the topic.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes equipped with an Always-On Display and still manages to offer 18-hours of battery life. The new Apple Watch also comes with a built-in Compass. This means one can use the Maps app on their Apple Watch Series 5 for navigation purposes. Apple is also providing third-party apps with access to the Compass for a better experience. Apple Watch Series 5 also comes with the international emergency calling.