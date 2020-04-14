Deals: Get $50 Off on AirPods, $90 Off on HomePod, $50 Off on iPad

If you’ve been holding out on buying Apple products and accessories, now might be a good time. Amid these tough times owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, it’s better to save as much money as possible. You can now buy brand new AirPods with wireless charging case, HomePod, and the iPad at pretty good discounts.

Amazon is selling the new AirPods with a wireless charging case at a $50 discount, and you can even get the AirPods Pro at a small discount. On the other hand, if you were thinking to buy Apple’s smart speaker, you should have a look at OWC’s deal on the HomePod. It is being sold for $90 less than its original pricing.

The HomePod deal from OWC gets you the smart speaker in an open-box condition, but you still get a 1-year OWC warranty. The HomePod is available in black and white colors. The 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 32GB storage and Wi-Fi only connectivity is being sold by Amazon with a $50 discount.

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case: $149 ($50 off)

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 ($15 off)

Apple HomePod Deal

Apple iPad Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi Only, Gold): $279 ($50 off)

So, considering all these deals, which Apple product are you going to pick up? Let us know in the comments section below.

