Developer Dual Boots iOS 13.3 and Linux on Jailbroken iPhone 8

We have already seen Android 10 running on a jailbroken iPhone. This time around though, a developer has managed to dual boot a Linux kernel and iOS 13 on his jailbroken iPhone 8.

This is the first time we are seeing a potential dual boot solution for 64-bit iPhones. Similar solutions had existed for 32-bit iPhones and iPad like the iPhone 5, 4th gen iPad, and older devices. The interesting thing is that the developer has managed to dual boot a Linux kernel and iOS 13.3 on his iPhone 8, with both of them using the same data volume. This means you would be able to access all your data from either of the OS.

Dual Booted iOS 13.3 on an iPhone 8. First system and second share same data volume pic.twitter.com/nQIPjk0Caa — Raffaele (@Ralph0045) March 30, 2020

With further development, we could see proper dual boot support for Linux distros like Ubuntu Touch being added. The same method can also be used to dual boot Android on jailbroken iPhones.

If you are interested in tinkering around with your iPhone and dual-boot Linux on it, the developer has put up detailed instructions over here. The steps are pretty complicated as it requires you to create a custom ramdisk, modifying the file system partition, partitioning and restoring the rootfs, and more. You will obviously also need to have a jailbroken iPhone for the entire process. Since the steps are not for the faint of heart, I will recommend you to go through them once entirely before starting the process.