Download: iPhone SE 2020 Wallpapers

Apple released a brand new, low-cost iPhone earlier today. The smartphone was eagerly awaited by many, and the company finally unveiled it today after a delay of a few weeks. With the announcement of the iPhone SE 2020, some new wallpapers have been released as well.

With every new iPhone release, Apple also includes a bunch of new wallpapers, and it has done just that with the 2020 iPhone SE launch. The new iPhone comes with six new wallpapers, and all of them also come with their dark versions. Although the iPhone hasn’t reached people’s hands yet, its wallpapers are now available for download.

As you can see below, Apple has included both light and dark versions of its new wallpapers with the new iPhone SE. The dark versions of the wallpapers are automatically applied when the Dark Mode is selected on the iPhones running iOS 13 (or later).

You can view all of them in the image gallery below. If you want to download HD versions of the wallpapers, head to the link that’s included towards the end.

➤ iPhone SE 2020 Stock Wallpapers – Download