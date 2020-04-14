Are You Facing Battery Life Issues on Your iPhone after Updating to iOS 13.4.1?

Last week, Apple released the iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 update. This was a minor release from the company that was primarily aimed at fixing some bugs that were inadvertently introduced with the iOS 13.4 update. However, as a comparison has shown, iOS 13.4.1 also brought about some improvements and regression to the battery life of some older iPhones.

While the iPhone 11 delivered pretty much the same battery life on iOS 13.4.1 as it did on iOS 13.4, the iPhone XR saw its battery life decline by nearly 20% on the latest iOS 13 release in the Geekbench comparison tests. All other iPhones reported very minor improvement or regression in the benchmark to make it notable. However, that’s what the benchmarks say. What about real-life use cases? How has your iPhone’s battery life been after updating it to iOS 13.4.1? Is it the same as iOS 13.4 or have you seen a noticeable improvement or decline?

One thing to note is that due to the coronavirus lockdown, most people are likely spending more time on their phones. This means that your iPhone’s battery would also be draining faster than usual. So, before you judge your iPhone’s battery life on iOS 13.4.1, make sure to take into account how your smartphone usage has changed due to the lockdown. Make sure to take part in the poll below and let us know. Also, share your expectations with us by dropping a comment!

In case you are facing battery life issues on your iPhone after updating it to iOS 13.4.1, you can follow some of the tips mentioned in this guide to resolve the issue.