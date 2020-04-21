Apple Contract Manufacturers Cutting down on Staff, Freezing Hiring Due to Decrease in Demand

As per a new report by Financial Times, Apple is slowing down its production and reducing the staff intake. The demand for smartphones has plunged down due to the COVID-19 outbreak and this is having a direct impact on Apple’s supply chain.

Foxconn has reportedly frozen hiring at its complex in Zhengzhou, Henan province. This particular facility is involved in assembling iPhones and typically employs thousands of workers. A majority of contract workers look forward to working overtime during peak cycles. This helps them earn more money. Due to cut in the supply chain, overtime is now out of question.

The report also claims Foxconn has started firing some of the temporary workers it has hired in February. Originally the plan was to ramp up production, however, things have changed in the past month or so. Thats not all, Foxconn is currently encouraging workers to take holidays. Some of them are expecting a week-long holiday with the onset of labor day on May 1.

The company has shut down Apple Stores in almost all locations. Only recently Apple Stores were opened in South Korea. Trendforce, an industry research company has cut down forecast for Apple smartphone due to the pandemic. Analysts believe that due to economic crisis iPhone users might end up postponing their replacement cycles.

It is not just Foxconn cutting down on temporary workers. Yet another major Apple contract manufacturer, Pegatron is also cutting down on workers at Shanghai factory. One of the employees claims that “About a thousand temporary and third-party dispatched workers were fired.” The troubles for employees have compounded as they have nowhere to go.

Our Take

Apple is expected to throw open its stores in the U.S in May. The company will consider local conditions and open the stores incrementally. That being said, U.S. has been badly affected by the ongoing pandemic and there is no guarantee as to when the Apple Stores will actually open.