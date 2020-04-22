How to Create and Use Live Wallpapers on iPhone With This Cool Trick

Live Photos on iPhones is a handy feature as it automatically takes a 3-second moving image — 1.5 seconds before you press the shutter button and 1.5 seconds after pressing the shutter button — to bring your photos to life. The good thing is you can also set a Live Photo as a Live Wallpaper on your iPhone. But do you know one can also create Live Wallpapers using a static image and a video and set it as a Live wallpaper?

The web is filled with talented creators who are providing static images with a video. Users can download them on their iPhone, create a Live photo from it and use it as a Live Wallpaper for their iPhone’s lock screen or home screen. In this post, we will provide a source to download images and videos on the iPhone and guide t of it. Let’s get started.

Create and Use Live Wallpapers on iPhone

Step 1: Navigate to kunchevsky.com. Here you will see a bunch of free live wallpapers produced by the creator.

Step 2: Browse through them and choose one which you prefer and hit the free download at the bottom.

Step 3: From the following screen, scroll down to bottom and name a fair price for the wallpaper. To download it for free, add $0 or you can also donate the creator for his work.

Step 4: Next, you will be asked to enter the email address (to make an account on Gumnroad, the source of wallpapers where the creator has uploaded his work) verify yourself, and tap on view product.

Step 5: It will open both the static image and the video in a new tab. Download both on them on the device using the download button below the image and video.

Step 6: The photo and video won’t show up in the Photos app on your iPhone yet. You need to manually save them from the Safari download manager (Yes, I know it’s irritating).

Step 7: Tap on the download icon on the upper right corner and select the video. Tap on the Share button at the bottom and tap Save Video. Repeat the process for the image to save it in the Photos app.

Step 8: Open the Photos app on your iPhone where you will find one video and an image for the diamond wallpaper.

Remember, this is a separate video and image, not a live photo yet. We need to create a Live Photo out of it. Follow the steps below to create a Live Photo and set it as a Live Wallpaper.

Create a Live Photo and Setting It as Wallpaper

Step 1: Launch the Photos app, tap on Select at the upper right corner, and select both the video and image.

Step 2: Tap on Share and select Duplicate from the share menu. Voila! It will create the Live photo and save it in the Photos app. Tap on the photo and you will notice the ‘LIVE’ badge on the upper left corner, suggesting it is a Live photo. Long-press on the photo and see the live effect.

Step 3: Tap on the Share icon in the bottom left corner, followed by Use as Wallpaper option in the share menu. You can then tap on Set Lock Screen to set the Live photo as the wallpaper on your iPhone’s Lock screen.

Go back to the Lock screen, and long-press on the display to see the magical effect on the lock screen. I found it pretty cool as I didn’t know that it was possible to create Live Photos using this trick. Be ready to impress friends and family with this neat trick.

You can go back to the original source and browse and use other Live wallpapers too. Which wallpaper did you like the most? Do you have another source to find such wallpapers? Sound off in the comments section below.