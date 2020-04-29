How to Enable Night Mode on iPhone SE (2020)

The 2020 iPhone SE offers plenty of value for its money. It has decent battery life, offers great performance, and has a relatively impressive 12MP shooter at the rear despite using the same sensor as the iPhone 8. However, one major omission in the iPhone SE’s feature list is that it lacks a dedicated Night mode in the camera app. This means that its low-light imaging performance is going to be abysmal. Thankfully, using a third-party app, you can easily get night mode on the iPhone SE and take better photos in dark environments.

The 2020 iPhone SE has the same ISP as the iPhone 11/Pro series since it uses the A13 Bionic chip found on these devices. This means that the device has plenty of processing power at its disposal. It can be debated that Apple could have added a dedicated Night mode in the 2020 iPhone SE’s camera app. Nonetheless, using an app called NeuralCam, you can easily get Night mode on your iPhone SE and take better photos with it dark scenarios.

Using NeuralCam for Night Mode on iPhone SE – Things to Know

NeuralCam supports Night mode for the rear 12MP as well as the front 7MP camera. Apple does not even offer a dedicated Night mode on the iPhone 11/Pro series for the front camera.

There is a slight delay in the processing of Night mode photos by Neural Cam.

As of now, NeuralCam only takes Night mode photos on the 2020 iPhone SE at a resolution of 1920 x 1440. While this is awfully low, the developer will optimize the app for the device once he gets his hands on it.

How to Get iPhone 11 Pro’s Night Mode on iPhone SE

Step 1: Download NeuralCam ($4.99) from the App Store on your iPhone. While the app usually costs $4.99, it is currently discounted to $2.99. The discount lasts until the end of this week.

Step 2: Open the app, point it to the scene you want to capture and press the shutter button. Make sure to hold still until the capturing circle is there on the display.

Step 3: That’s about it! NeuralCam will take the photo and process it in the background. You can then view it in the Gallery.

You do have the option of changing the focus mode to manual, though most users are not going to need it. This will be useful if you are trying to capture the night sky or any other object that’s out of the focus range of the camera. If you are wondering what kind of difference NeuralCam makes while taking low-light photos on the 2020 iPhone SE, see the photos below.

NeuralCam can greatly enhance the low-light photo taking capability of the 2020 iPhone SE and fixes a serious oversight from its specs sheet. Another issue with the 2020 iPhone SE’s camera is that the portrait mode only works on humans and not on objects and animals. Thankfully, there’s another third-party camera app Halide that you can use to overcome this limitation.

Have you received the 2020 iPhone SE yet? Are you happy with its low-light imaging performance? Do you think Apple should have included a native Night mode in its camera app?