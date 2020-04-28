How to Recover Lost or Deleted Data on iPhone and iPad

Apple offers one of the robust data backup and restore techniques using iCloud on iPhones and iPads. You might have come across situations where you are locked out of your iPhone due to repetitively entering the wrong passcode or the device getting stuck at the startup screen while installing a new buggy update. There can also be situations where you end up accidentally deleting some data from your iPhone.

Users can also lose data accidentally while trying to jailbreak their iPhones. In such cases, recovering data using iCloud or iTunes isn’t as straightforward as it seems. If you are facing the above-mentioned problems and having a hard time recovering lost or deleted data on your iPhone, you can opt for iMyFone D-Back software which recovers the deleted data with ease.

Recover Lost or Deleted Data on iPhone or iPad

iMyFone D-Back Features

iMyFone D-Back offers several ways (from iTunes backup file, iCloud, and iOS device) to recover lost data. In this post, we will guide you through each option to recover lost or deleted iOS data. iMyFone D-Back has got you covered on privacy front too. The software doesn’t store your data or iCloud account info so you can use it without worrying about privacy. Let’s get started with the Smart Recovery mode.

➤ Download: iMyFone D-Back iOS Recovery

Use Smart Recovery Mode

Step 1: First, you need to download iMyFone D-Back from their website using the link provided above. The company offers both Mac and Windows versions of the app.

Step 2: Launch iMyFone D-Back and select Smart Recovery at the upper left corner and tap on the start.

Step 3: The software will ask you to select the reason for the lost data. Based on your input, it will navigate you to the recommended mode to recover data. Let’s talk about them.

How to Recover Date From an iPhone or iPad

If the user has deleted the iPhone data by accident or if you have locked the iPhone by incorrect passwords, then iMyFone D-Back will suggest you use Recover from the iOS device option. Follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open iMyFone D-Back and select Recover from iOS Device option.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to the laptop/PC using the data cable.

Step 3: The software will identify your device on the screen. Select Next.

Step 4: Now, select the type of files that you like to recover. Click Scan and the software will start to look for the deleted data from your device.

Step 5: The scanning time will vary based on the data size on the device. After the successful syncing, you will see a neatly organized data like the picture below.

Step 6: You can select each tab to preview files or use the ‘Show only deleted files’ to preview the lost files. Select the files you want to recover, and then click Recover at the bottom right corner.

A pop-up window will ask you to choose the location to store the recovered files.

Recover Data from iTunes Backup

iMyFone D-Back allows you to restore data using the iTunes backup.

Step 1: Launch the program and navigate to Recover Data from iTunes Backup option.

Step 2: Hit start and it will showcase the stored iTunes files with backup date, backup name, model, and device serial number.

Step 3: If it’s not showing up for you then you can manually import a backup file from the PC. From the following screen, choose the items to recover and it will look for the data in the backup file.

Step 4: Select the scan and the software will showcase the files. Choose the relevant files and hit Recover at the bottom right corner.

You need to select the recovery path and iMyFone D-Back will recover the data to that location.

How to Recover Data from iCloud

As I mentioned earlier, iOS keeps the default data backup on the iCloud platform. You can use the recover data from iCloud option to recover the lost data on your iPhone.

Open iMyFone D-Back and go to Recover Data from the iCloud menu. Hit start and log in using Apple account credentials and authenticate yourself. Here, you have two options to choose from. You can either recover data from the iCloud Kit or use the iCloud backup to access lost data. Let’s talk about the first option.

Recover from iCloud Kit

Step 1: From the current screen, choose the category to recover data from iCloud and click on Scan.

Step 2: Choose the relevant files from the following screen and hit the Recover button at the bottom. Now, choose the location on the computer to restore the data. Voila! You have successfully recovered your files.

Recover from iCloud Backup

Step 1: Open the app, go to Recover Data from iCloud. Sign in using the Apple account. From the iCloud screen in the program, select the iCloud backup option.

Step 2: Verify yourself and select the files category from the following screen. It will display the neatly organized files/images on the program. Choose the relevant files and hit Recover at the bottom.

Unfortunately, this method doesn’t work with iCloud backup from iOS versions 11.2 and above. In that case, you are better to go with the recovery from the iCloud kit option.

Fix Several iOS Issues

iMyFone D-Back isn’t limited to recovering lost data on the iPhone. The software also provides solutions for common issues like while/black screen, device stuck on Apple logo/recovery mode, restarting loops, iTunes errors, bricked iOS. Devices, freezing screen, and more without data loss. Open the software and go to Fix iOS System -> Standard Mode to fix the issues.

Users can repair the iOS device stuck on Recovery Mode with only one click by selecting the second option – Enter/Exit Recovery Mode.

Advanced mode is for someone who has forgotten the passcode of the device. You can also use this option if the standard mode doesn’t fix the issue for you.

You can also learn how to retrieve deleted text messages from an iPhone or iPad using iMyFone D-Back.

iMyFone D-Back Availability and Price

iMyFone D-Back is available as a free download on Windows and Mac. The free version, however, won’t let you recover the data or fix the issues. It’s strictly limited to scanning iTunes backup and preview data.

You can buy the full version at $49.95 per year for 1 iOS device or opt for the lifetime plan which starts at $69.95 for 5 iOS devices. iPhoneHacks readers can get an exclusive 40% discount on the one-year plan when you use the coupon code A24S2T.

iMyFone D-Back can be your ultimate go-to solution to fix the common iPhone problems and recover the deleted data on the device.

iMyFone also offers AnyRecover Mac data recovery software, which offers a comprehensive solution to recover computer data instead of iPhone data, which can come in handy if your Mac or Windows PC has crashed or you have accidentally deleted files.

