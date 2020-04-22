iPhone 11 Was the Most Popular iPhone in the US in Q1 2020

The latest data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) for the quarter ended March 2020 points to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models accounting for 66% of the total iPhone sales in the US during the time period. As for the iPhone 11, it accounted for a staggering 37% of the iPhone sales in the same timeframe.

The iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone in Apple’s lineup for the time period. It took this position from the iPhone XR, its predecessor. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max also did relatively well compared to their predecessor, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accounted for 13% of the iPhone sales which is worse than the same iPhones in their positions in 2019.

“iPhone 11 is the dominant model in the lineup,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “Not surprisingly, it took the place of last year’s iPhone XR as the most popular phone. The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max together improved share, relative to the similar top-of-the-line iPhone XS and XS Max a year ago. Notably, the oldest and lowest-priced iPhone 8 and 8 Plus had a relatively small 13% share of sales, weaker than the phones in the same positions last year. The release of the new price leader iPhone SE and likely retirement of the 8 and 8 Plus should alter the sales mix and put even further emphasis on newly released models in the upcoming quarter.”

With the launch of the 2020 iPhone SE and Apple phasing out the iPhone 8 lineup though, the sales figure of various iPhones is going to change quite a bit in the coming months. The data from the research firm also points to iPhone owners holding on to their phones for longer, with 28% of the surveyed customers using their iPhones for three years or longer.

“We see clearly how iPhone owners now keep their phones for increasingly longer time,” said Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “In the most recent quarter, 28% of buyers kept their old phone for three years or more, compared to only 12% four years ago. A steady high single-digit percentage of iPhone buyers upgrade their phones each year. So, the good news for Apple is, consumers increasingly buy mostly the newest, more expensive phones. But, they now keep those phones for a much longer time, well past the typical two years from a few years ago. This slows the upgrade cycle and reducing unit demand in a saturated market.”

The data from CIRP is based on its survey of 500 Apple customers in the US who purchased an Apple product in the first quarter of 2020.