iPhone 12 Pro Could Exclusively Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display

Even after the launch of the new iPhone SE, Apple is expected to launch four more iPhones by the end of this year. All the upcoming iPhones are expected to feature OLED screens and 5G connectivity. Still, only the iPhone 12 Pro models will get access to two essential features related to high-refresh-rate display and 5G connectivity.

Apple is rumored to launch four models in the iPhone 12 series: 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. It is widely being expected that all four models in the series feature 5G connectivity and OLED screens. However, only the iPhone 12 Pro models would feature more advanced features like a high-refresh-rate and faster 5G.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max would feature OLED screens with 120Hz ProMotion displays. The iPad Pro already uses ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. It allows the screen’s refresh rate to vary anywhere between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content that’s being displayed or the actions that are being performed.

A refresh rate higher than 60Hz makes actions like animations and scrolling appear silky smooth, while lower refresh rate while watching 24fps or 30fps videos reduces battery consumption. Apple’s ProMotion technology makes sure that everything feels and looks as good as should without taking a significant hit on battery life.

Another feature that will be exclusive to the Pro models in the 2020 iPhone series is mmWave 5G connectivity. It is the fastest version of 5G, and it will most likely be absent from the non-Pro iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12 models will probably have to be limited to sub-6GHz 5G, which is faster than 4G LTE but still slower than mmWave 5G.

While you can expect a 200-500Mbps data transfer speeds with sub-6GHz 5G, mmWave 5G offers access to 1Gbps and higher speeds. However, mmWave 5G consumes a lot of power and has limited availability and range, at least for the next few years.

Mark Gurman also reiterated that Apple would launch a replacement for the current-generation 13-inch MacPro Pro in the next few months and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in October 2020. The Cupertino-based tech giant also seems to have no plans to launch more iPad Pros or AirPods Pro this year.

The company will likely launch a new Apple TV with a faster processor, the iMac with a new design, an Apple Watch with sleep tracking, and ARM-based Macs this year.