iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 Cases Are Compatible with 2020 iPhone SE

The 2020 iPhone SE is going to make a lot of older iPhone owners consider upgrading to it. The good thing is that if you already own an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, you will not have to invest in new cases for the 2020 iPhone SE. This is because the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 cases are compatible with the 2020 iPhone SE.

Apple usually tries to maintain case compatibility whenever it launches a new iPhone. Given the 2020 iPhone SE has the same design as the iPhone 8, it is not surprising that the cases for the latter are compatible with it. The company has also confirmed the same to The Verge as well. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 also had the same design language, with the latter only coming with a glass back to wireless charging.

This might be a small deal for many, but if you own a bunch of cases for the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, you can easily use them on the 2020 iPhone SE without any issues. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, it might not also be possible for many people to go out of their homes to buy a new case for the 2020 iPhone SE. In such a scenario, they can use their old case for the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 for the time being. Another benefit of iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 cases being compatible with the 2020 iPhone SE is that we are going to see a lot of cases for the latter on sale from later today itself. So, if Amazon or other online retailers are still working in your region, you could get a new case for the 2020 iPhone SE before it arrives at your doorstep next week.