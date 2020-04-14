iPhone Sales in China Rebound to 2.5 Million Units in March

Due to the coronavirus lockdown in China in February, Apple had seen a 60% crash in iPhone sales in the region and had shipped less than half a million units. Post the lockdown being lifted though, the company has seen iPhone sales rebound in China to 2.5 million units in March.

In total, 21 million smartphones were shipped in China in March as per the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). While this is a notable rise from the total smartphone shipments in February, the number is still 20% lower when compared with March 2019.

Smartphone shipments are rebounding in China as other countries across the world shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Apple had shut down all its retail stores in China in February due to COVID-19 and only opened them in March. As of now, the company has closed all its retail stores across the world for an indefinite period of time. Online retailers in China have also slashed iPhone prices by as much as $220 in the region in a bid to boost their sales.

Other smartphone companies have also seen their smartphone sales rebound in China, with Xiaomi’s CFO noting in a conference call that the Chinese smartphone market has recovered to about 80% of its normal levels.

With the world economy slowing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphone sales are expected to decline noticeably for the year.