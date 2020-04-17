New iPhone SE Delivery Date in the US Pushed to First Week of May

The good news is that Apple iPhone SE pre-orders have begun today. The not so good news is that delivery dates in the US have been pushed to the first week of May. Moreover, the delivery date remains unchanged even if you change the color, carrier, storage or any sort of combination.

We are not sure why 2020 iPhone SE delivery estimates have been extended to the first week of May. Our guess is that iPhone SE has received overwhelming demand, however, there is no way to back this up. It is also quite possible that delivery estimates have extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier this year reports mentioned how COVID-19 disrupted Apple’s supply chain. That said, you can choose Express Delivery by paying $8 and get your iPhone SE delivered faster.

The 2020 iPhone SE is still available on April 24th in some countries like Australia and the United Kingdom. Unlike before, Apple Stores outside mainland China are shut and you cannot lineup to buy the new iPhone SE. The latest iPhone is garnering quite a bit of attention due to its $399 starting price tag. Despite the relatively low price tag, new iPhone SE packs come with an impressive list of features including the A13 Bionic chip which also powers the more expensive iPhone 11 series.

The new iPhone SE comes equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display and marks the comeback of Touch ID. Unlike the newer iPhones, the SE sticks with chunky bezels with no display notch. The 2020 iPhone SE features a single 12MP shooter at the rear. This is the same primary camera that Apple also uses on the iPhone XR. Despite a single rear camera, the 2020 iPhone SE offers Portrait mode in the camera app. This mode also works for the front camera. Buying the new iPhone SE? Check out our guide for irresistible pre-order deals on iPhone SE.

Bought the new iPhone SE? Share your delivery dates in the comments below.