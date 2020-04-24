iPhone SE (2020): How To Take a Screenshot

The 2020 iPhone SE is Apple’s first iPhone with a physical home button after the launch of the iPhone X in 2017. The latter brought about a major change in how to take screenshots on iPhones since it lacked a home button. The 2020 iPhone SE, however, features a home button which means the method to take a screenshot on it is similar to older iPhones and different from iPhone X and newer iPhones. So, read this guide to know how you can take a screenshot on the 2020 iPhone SE.

If you have ever used an iPhone 8, iPhone 7, or just about any other iPhone with a home button, you are going to be familiar with the steps to take a screenshot on the 2020 iPhone SE. If not, just follow the guide below.

Step-by-Step Guide to Take Screenshot on 2020 iPhone SE

Step 1: Press the Side Button and Home Button

Press the Side button (previously called Sleep/Wake or Power button) on your iPhone SE. At the same time, immediately press the Home button. As soon as you let go off the buttons, a screenshot will be taken.

If you fail to press the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons at the same time then your iPhone will accidentally invoke other actions such as Siri or lock your device. So make sure that you press them simultaneously.

Step 2: Edit Screenshot

You’ll hear the familiar camera shutter sound and the screenshot preview will show up at the bottom. Tap on it and you’ll see the option to annotate and edit the screenshot. You can crop the screenshot from here as well.

To mute the screenshot sound, simply put your iPhone on mute.

Step 3: Share Screenshot

Tap and hold on the preview to directly jump to the Share sheet and send the screenshot to an app of your choice.

You can also dismiss the screenshot preview. The screenshot will be automatically saved in the Screenshot album in the Photos app.

How to Take a Screenshot on iPhone SE Using Assistive Touch

You can use Assistive Touch to take a screenshot with a single hand.

Step 1: Enable Assistive Touch

Enable Assistive Touch by going to Settings -> General -> Accessibility -> Assistive Touch and enable the Assistive Touch option. You will see a semi-transparent button added to your screen. This is the Assistive Touch button.

Step 2. Customize Top Level Menu

Tap on the Customize Top Level Menu.

Then tap the Custom icon (the one with the star) and select Screenshot from the list. The screenshot button will be added to the Assistive Touch Menu. You can also tap on any of the default icons to replace it with the Screenshot button, or any other option from the list.

Step 3. Take Screenshot With Assistive Touch

With the screenshot option added to your Assistive Touch menu, we can take a one-handed screenshot anytime by tapping on the Assistive Touch button followed by the screenshot button.

How to View Screenshots on iPhone SE

You can find all your screenshots in the Screenshots album inside the Photos app. This album, like the Selfies album, is auto-created. Every screenshot you take will be added to this album automatically. Just open the Photos app, tap on the Albums tab, and you will find the Screenshots album in the list.