2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 8 vs Galaxy S20 Battery Comparison

The all-new iPhone SE is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The $399 iPhone offers great value for money and is powered by A13 Bionic. The new iPhone SE brings back TouchID and chunky bezels. YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss has uploaded a new video in which iPhone SE battery life is compared against iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8, and Galaxy S20.

As far as numbers are concerned the iPhone SE doesn’t seem to stand a chance. It comes equipped with a 1821mAh battery as opposed to the other devices that sport battery capacity above 3,000mAh. In other words, the odds are stacked up against the iPhone SE.

The battery test puts the devices through a slew of apps, games in a bid to simulate real-life usage. As expected, the iPhone SE ended up in a fifth-place as the battery drained with a usage totaling to 3 hours and 46 minutes. The iPhone 11 earned fourth place with 5 hours of usage, Galaxy S20 lasted for an impressive 6 hours and 31 minutes. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 came first with 7 hours and 55 minutes of battery backup. The iPhone 11 Pro earned second place after lasting for 6 hours and 56 minutes.

Mrwhosetheboss says that the 3 hours usage might seem more in a daily scenario. However, he concludes that he cannot recommend a phone with lackluster battery performance. According to the YouTuber, the new iPhone SE’s battery life might pose problems even for medium usage. Interestingly, Apple claims that iPhone SE offers 13 hours of video on a single charge while the fast charger will charge it from 0-10 in 30 minutes.

Our Take

When it comes to specifications race, iPhones typically get left behind. However, iPhone compensates when it comes to real-life scenarios. The iPhone SE is meant for iOS users who don’t want to leave the ecosystem and buy an Android, on the other hand, they don’t want to spend a lot for iPhone 11. For such users, the $399 price tag seems perfect. The battery life seems like a direct tradeoff for smaller form-factor and affordable price tag.

Do you think iPhone SE’s battery backup is a deal-breaker? Share your thoughts in the comments below.