iPhone SE Launch in Japan Delayed Until May 11

Major Japanese carriers have delayed the launch of the 2020 iPhone SE in Japan due to coronavirus. The iPhone SE was scheduled to launch in Japan on April 27 but JDDI, Softbank, and NTT Docomo have postponed its launch to May 11 now.

The move comes after requests from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications as it wants to reduce direct human contact by 70-80%. All major Japanese carriers have already reduced their store timings and are working on limited staff due to the virus outbreak in the region. They decided to delay the launch of the iPhone SE to the second week of May in order to avoid long customer queues and rush which usually follows a new iPhone launch.

KDDI, Softbank, and NTT Docomo will start accepting reservations for the iPhone SE from April 20th as originally announced. All of Apple’s retail stores in Japan are currently closed and the company is only accepting reservations for the iPhone SE and its other products via its online store.

The 2020 iPhone SE is scheduled to launch in over 40 countries later this week starting April 24. Apple is currently accepting pre-orders for the $399 iPhone in most of the launch markets as well. For the safety of its customers, Apple is offering a no-contact delivery and trade-in options for customers in the US.