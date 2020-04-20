iPhones, iPads Could Get XCode Soon

XCode is used to develop apps for Apple’s computers, media streaming devices, smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. However, it could only be used on devices running macOS: Macs and MacBooks. Now, a new leak suggests that Apple could release XCode for iPads and iPhones.

According to a new tweet from YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has a great track record in releasing accurate information about upcoming Apple products, the iPhone maker could release a version of XCode for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. If the information turns out to be true, it could be the first time developers could develop full-fledged apps directly on iPads and iPhones.

Newer iPhones and iPads have processors that could compete with desktop-grade CPUs, and they have enough firepower to run heavy applications such as professional applications. However, Apple does not yet allow developers to create applications for the company’s devices via iPads or iPhones. However, it could all change if the Cupertino-based company brings an official version of XCode for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

iOS developer Steve Moser argued with Jon Prosser, saying that there’s an XCode Preview app for iOS 13 already, which is used as a companion app for XCode on macOS to show layout previews on a device’s screen. However, Jon Prosser replied, suggesting that it isn’t and that he’s talking about the real deal.

The company is expected to unveil iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 during WWDC 2020 In June. The company will also unveil macOS 10.16, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 at its annual developers’ conference. It is also being expected that Apple could release Final Cut Pro X to the iPad someday, bringing its professional-grade video editing and production app to its tablet.

Our Take

Right now, the company offers a Swift Playgrounds app for the iPad. Still, it only teaches how to code and experiment using the Swift development language, and it’s not a real development platform. If Apple ends up offering XCode for the iPad and the iPhone with the iOS 14 update, developers would finally be able to develop apps for Apple’s devices without using Macs or MacBooks.

XCode for iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 would also make it cheaper for anyone to start the development of iOS and iPadOS apps.