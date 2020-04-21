Kuo: 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 Delayed to October, mmWave 5G iPhones Have ‘Potential Delay Risk’

While everyone is expecting Apple to announce next-generation iPhones sometime in the third quarter of 2020, some models could see a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. According to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 5G iPhones with mmWave connectivity also face a potential launch delay.

Ming-Chi Kuo is a notable analyst and has an excellent track record in predicting and reporting information about upcoming Apple products. He had reported in the past that Apple could launch as many as five new iPhones in 2020. Now, he is claiming that the iPhone with a 6.7-inch display will see a delayed launch in October.

According to Kuo, upcoming iPhone models that have mmWave 5G connectivity have a “potential delay risk,” and they may be launched outside of the usual launch time frame. Apparently, Apple has pushed back the production of mmWave 5G iPhones due to a change in antenna design (Antenna-in-Package). These changes were made earlier this month, which lead to delays in qualification process services. Since most of the test labs are closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, the company can’t test the new design for quality checks.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will have to delay the launch of mmWave 5G iPhones to October if the deadly virus outbreak isn’t controlled until July 2020. mmWave is the faster version of 5G connectivity, and it offers multi-gigabit speeds at the expense of a shorter range. Relatively lower-cost iPhone 12 models, one with a 5.4-inch screen and one with a 6.1-inch screen, would be mass-produced in September.

According to previous reports and leaks, Apple is planning to launch four smartphones in the iPhone 12 lineup. There will be two low-cost iPhones with dual-camera setups, and the other two models will have triple-camera setups and LiDAR sensors. The iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to feature flatter sides, like the iPhone 5s, smaller notch, thinner bezels, 5nm A14 chipset, and improved cameras.