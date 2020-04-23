Kuo: New AirPods Coming In 2021, Over-The-Ear Headphones To Be Unveiled This Year

Apple released the first-generation AirPods in 2016, and since then, the company has been selling millions of units every year. They are the best-selling wireless headphones in the world right now. A noted analyst now notes that Apple is will release newer models of the AirPods and AirPods Pro in the next two years.

After the launch of first-generation AirPods in 2016, the second-generation AirPods was released in 2019. According to the latest investor note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will follow up with the third-generation AirPods next year. The upcoming wireless earphones will reportedly go into mass production in the first half of 2021.

As per the report, the new AirPods will use the same SiP (System-in-Package) that’s used in the AirPods Pro. The SiP will replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design that’s used in the current-generation AirPods. Only an internal design change is being expected with the upcoming AirPods, which means we won’t likely see a new external design. This prediction doesn’t line up with Jon Prosser’s claim of third-generation AirPods being released this year.

Kuo has mentioned in the investor note that the second-generation AirPods Pro will go into mass production in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. In any case, we should see the launch of the new AirPods Pro in 2022. So, there won’t be any new AirPods Pro launch this year or next year.

Coming to the launch of Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones, which have long been rumored, are going into mass production in mid-2020. So, we will likely see their launch by the fourth quarter of this year. Those wireless headphones are rumored to feature audiophile-grade sound quality, a magnetic design, and active noise cancellation.

Over the past few months, there have been rumors of Apple’s upcoming wireless earphones that have AirPods Pro-like design but not ANC (active noise cancellation). Various rumors claimed that the company could name them AirPods Pro Lite. However, Kuo says that those earphones could actually be launched later this year under the Beats brand.