Leaked iPhone 12 Schematics Show Smaller Notch With Slimmer Bezels

YouTuber Jon Prosser has posted the schematics of the iPhone 12 showing the smaller notch and how Apple will achieve that.

As the schematics show, the iPhone 12 will have a notch that around 30-40% smaller than the existing iPhone X and iPhone 11 lineup along with thinner display bezels. Apple has reduced the size of the components inside the notch and placed them more tightly together to ensure that it is able to reduce the size of the notch. The earpiece/top speaker now sits on the top bezel of the device instead of notch itself. While not pictured, the microphone sits next to the speaker.

Plenty of Android smartphones now come with a notch that’s as small as shown in the schematics above. As previously claimed, the notch on the iPhone 12 series would be similar in size to the OnePlus 6.

It has now been rumored multiple times that Apple would be reducing the size of the notch on its 2020 5G iPhone 12 lineup. The rumors have picked up steam recently after Jon Prosser was able to confirm the same from his sources and leaked CAD renderings of the device also showed a smaller notch. The notch is still going to be a distraction for people who dislike them but at least this solution would be better than what we already see on the iPhone X/XS and iPhone 11 series.

Prosser also confirmed in a different tweet that the upcoming iPhone 12 will not feature Smart Connector contrary to what the CAD renderings from a recent leak claimed.

No smart-connector on iPhone 12. No doubt that it may be on a future prototype — but it’ll be used for charging on a portless iPhone. Definitely no Apple Pencil support. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Apple intends to launch four iPhone 12 models this year and all of them will feature a smaller notch. The two low-end iPhones are expected to feature a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch display with a dual-camera setup at the rear, while the other two models will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display with a triple-camera system and a LiDAR sensor.

Are you happy that Apple is finally going to offer its iPhone lineup with a smaller notch?